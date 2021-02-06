Qamar Zaman Kiara said that caravans from all over the country will reach Islamabad.



The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership has decided that the long march will not be a one-day sitting, said PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday.

Appearing on the Geo News program Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Kiara said that caravans from all over the country will reach Islamabad.

He said participants of the sit-in will stop at Faizabad for a while and then move to another place in two to three days.

We will not damage any property like the marches held under the banner of PTI, he said, adding: "We will have a peaceful protest, we will also go to the red zone,"

Yesterday, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that that the anti-government alliance has decided on a "long march" towards Islamabad on March 26.

Sources say the long march will be termed the "mehengai march" (march against inflation).

He also said that the parties have decided to contest the Senate elections together and will not go against each other's candidates. "Our candidates will be jointly decided," he had added.