Rana Sanaullah says Imran Khan's videos 'neither worthy of being seen nor being shown'

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday claimed to have seen videos of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, which he claimed were "neither worthy of being seen nor being shown".

Commenting on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's alleged audio leak during Geo News' show "Capital Talk", the minister said that recording something in today's day and age was no big deal.

"The alleged audio does not damage the premier's reputation because there is nothing wrong in it," he said.

The interior minister claimed that he has viewed the videos that Khan warned his workers to be mentally prepared for.

"The videos are neither worthy of being seen nor being shown," Rana alleged.

The minister further claimed to have "a lot" to reveal about Azad Kashmir's prime minister as well.

Taking a jibe at the PTI chief, Rana said that if Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad now, he will make complete arrangements for him.