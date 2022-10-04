Iran says jailed pilgrim to return from Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN: Iran announced that one of its nationals arrested in Saudi Arabia after the Haj pilgrimage in July was headed home on Monday, as the regional powerhouses work to restore diplomatic relations.
"Thanks to the efforts exerted, happily we will today (Monday) see the return of this Iranian pilgrim to his homeland," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said at his weekly news conference.
Khalil Dardmand was arrested by police in the holy city of Makkah, western Saudi Arabia, after completing his Haj rituals, Iran´s foreign ministry said in August, without providing other details.
