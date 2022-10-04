NCA announces admission to degree programmes

LAHORE:The National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore and Rawalpindi campuses have announced admission to degree programmes against reserved seats for domiciled quota open merit, self-finance / self-support scheme (All Pakistan Basis) for the province of Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa/Erstwhile FATA and Balochistan.

A spokesperson said that Bachelor of Architecture, Fine Arts, Design (Visual Communication Design, Textile Design, Product Design & Ceramics Design), Musicology, Film and TV and Cultural Studies are being offered in NCA Lahore, while Bachelor of Architecture, Fine Arts and Design (Visual Communication Design & Textile Design) in NCA Rawalpindi.

The seats in each degree programme are allocated to provinces and regions as per the government policy with respect to admission in national institutes. The last date for submission of applications is 20 October, 2022. More details related to admission are available on NCA website www.nca.edu.pk

PU students win contest: A group of students from Punjab University’s Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) has won two consecutive All Pakistan Students’ Project Competitions.

According to a press release, the students of final year BSc Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (2018 session) presented their final year project in two scientific competitions and won the positions along with cash prizes.

The first competition was organised by Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) at Expo Centre Lahore. The students secured third position along with a cash prize of Rs50,000.

The second competition “1st PEC CAPSTONE Expo Final Year Projects Competition” was organised by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). The competition was held among 173 shortlisted projects from 40 engineering universities across Pakistan.

The group of IMME students once again won the position and secured second along with a cash prize of Rs100,000. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar praised the students on their hard work and especially appreciated the project supervisor Dr Eng Muhammad Atif Makhdoom and his innovative idea.