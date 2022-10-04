Gold drops Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs146,300 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs171 to Rs125,429. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,666 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,337.44.
KARACHI: General body of the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association has elected Saquib H. Shirazi, president...
KARACHI: Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan has elected Chela Ram Kewlani as chairman and Haseeb Ali Khan as...
KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has won the Management Association of Pakistan’s corporate excellence award in...
KARACHI: Meezan Bank has received ‘Best Company in Financial Category’ award at the 37th Corporate Excellence...
London: Major oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to make this week their biggest output...
London: The pound jumped one percent against the dollar on Monday after the British government dropped a controversial...
