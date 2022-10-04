Gold drops Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs146,300 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs171 to Rs125,429. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,666 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,337.44.