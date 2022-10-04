Creating awareness about CVD, adopting healthy lifestyle stressed

Islamabad: President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need to create awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD) and adopt a healthy lifestyle to reduce the death rate due to heart diseases, says a press release.

He stated this while addressing World Heart Day Symposium organised by Maroof Int’l Hospital at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The president added that adopting preventive measures could help reduce the risk of disease, which would also decrease the burden on the national health care system.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Maroof Int’l Hospital, Haroon Naseer, addressed the occasion and said according to the most recent WHO data on Cardio Vascular Disease ratio in Pakistan, 240,720 people died from coronary heart disease in Pakistan in 2020, accounting for 16.49 percent of all fatalities. Pakistan is ranked number 30 in the world with a death rate of 193.56 per 100,000 people. He went on saying that until health care was truly universal and easily accessible, our goal should never be anything other than the provision of top quality, professional service without discrimination. Our endeavor is to make Maroof Int’l one of the best private sector healthcare providers in order to give Pakistan’s healthcare industry the much-needed development boost which is so desperately needed. While addressing on the occasion, Dr. Mir Waheed explained the importance of commemorating “World Heart Day – 2022” and said that awareness regarding CVD was important to reduce the CVD load on the nation.

Meanwhile, Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon, Dr. Mahim Akmal Malik, and Medical Director of the Maroof, Dr Mir Waheed, briefed the participants about World Heart Day and cardiovascular health diseases.