Apca pen-down strike today

LAHORE: All Pakistan Clerk Association (Apca) Excise Punjab-chapter is staging a pen-down strike across the province today (Tuesday). Earlier, it had held a meeting chaired by its provincial president Chaudhry Abu Huraira and decided that if the demands of clerks were ignored, they would stage a protest on October 4.

E&T officers transferred: Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department has issued transfer and posting orders of four officers of Grade-19 and four officers of Grade-18. According to a notification on Monday, Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi, Tanveer Abbas has been posted as Director (Enforcement & Audit) Punjab, while Director Excise and Taxation Sahiwal, Muhammad Mushtaq has been posted at his place. Director E &T (Region A) Lahore, Shahid Ali, holding additional charge of Director (Region D) Lahore, was posted as Director Excise and Taxation Sahiwal. Director E & T Punjab (BS-19 Hqrs) Fizza Shah was posted as Director Excise and Taxation (Region C) Lahore. Director (Ops/BS-18) Sobia Malik was posted as Director (Hqrs/Ops) E & T, while Director (Region C) Lahore has been posted as Director (Ops) (Region A) Lahore with additional charge of (Region D) Lahore. Deputy Director E & T Gujranwala, Muhammad Sameer, was posted as Director (Ops) (Region B) Lahore. Director (Region B) Lahore Qamarul Hassan Sajjad was directed to report to Administrative Department.

Posted: Zahoor Hussain, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has been posted as Secretary Implementation & Coordination (I&C) against vacant post. In this regard, Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has issued notification on Monday.