PM thanks China for flood relief assistance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is “deeply obliged” to the Chinese government, the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Red Cross Society of China, sister provinces and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for their continuous assistance in flood relief.

The sentiments were expressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after an interaction with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong. According to Chinese sources, the prime minister reminded that “our Chinese friends are helping flood victims in Pakistan. The total volume of aid has increased from 400 yuans to 644 million yuans. “We are deeply obliged to Chinese govt, CPC, Red Cross Society of China, sister provinces & People’s Liberation Army for the assistance,” Shehbaz tweeted on Monday.

The sources reported that over the weekend, Nong Rong said China had so far extended over $90 million in assistance to Pakistan after the devastating floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains. In a video address released on Twitter, the Chinese ambassador reaffirmed his government’s continued support to Islamabad to help flood-affected people. “Instead of finger-pointing against China-Pakistan cooperation, some country better do real and beneficial things for the people of Pakistan,” he said, without naming any country.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also appreciated the support extended by the Chinese leadership in refinancing of a syndicate facility of 15 billion yuans ($ 2.24 billion) to Pakistan. During a meeting with Nong Rong, the finance minister highlighted deep-rooted friendship and brotherly relations between Pakistan and China. He expressed gratitude to the government of China for extending all-out support to the government and people of Pakistan in this hour of need.