Contrary to Imran’s claim: Only Rs4bn collected for flood relief

Only Rs4bn collected for flood relief as a result of Imran-led telethons. Twitter

PESHAWAR: Contrary to claims of collecting over Rs10 billion in two telethons of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Punjab and KP governments have received only Rs4.02 billion in flood relief accounts.

This amount also includes the amount of Rs1 billion trough credit card payments, the transfer of which is in progress. However, official sources claimed credit card payments have matured.

When a responsible minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was contacted in this regard, he asked this correspondent to give details of funds given to the prime minister first, and only then the KP government would disclose information on the funds of the province. He said the funds in the Prime Minister Relief Account were much less than the amount collected by the PTI.

According to details available with this correspondent, the Bank of Khyber received Rs1,126.128 million while the Bank of Punjab got Rs1,900 million. It was claimed that another Rs1,000 million paid through credit cards internationally and locally had been transferred to the Bank of Punjab. The credit card payments were received through the Punjab Information and Technology Board. Thus, on the whole, the sources of the Punjab government claim that the bank has received Rs2.9 billion funds.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had established two government relief accounts on August 27, 2022, to collect donations for flood victims. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has shared the both official bank accounts for donations.