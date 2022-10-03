Pakistan Railways raises fares

File Photo

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways notified an increase in fares of trains, including Khyber Mail, Karakoram Express and Rehman Baba Express, local media reported.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Railways, Khyber Mail’s AC Sleeper class fare for Karachi-Peshawar has been raised to Rs11,000, AC business class to Rs6,200, and AC standard class to Rs5,700.

According to the notification, economy class fare of Karakoram Express for the Karachi-Lahore route has been increased to Rs3,000. AC sleeper fare of Karachi Express has also been increased to Rs9,000, AC business to Rs5,700, AC standard to Rs4,150, while economy fare has been increased to Rs3,000.

AC business class fare of Rehman Baba Express has been increased to Rs7,000, AC standard to Rs5,000, and economy class fare has been raised to Rs3,000. The fare for AC business class of Pakistan Business Express has been raised to Rs7,000. The Karachi-Lahore operation of Pakistan Railways would be restored on October 5.

Pakistan Railways had decided to restore passenger trains to Karachi from October 2, more than a month after being suspended on August 26 following super floods in Sindh province. The department has suffered major infrastructural damages amid devastating floods in the country, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Railways told the National Assembly’s Railway Committee.