KPRA organises training on revenue forecasting

PESHAWAR: To improve capacity of its staff in revenue forecasting, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) arranged a week-long training session for its collectorate officers in Islamabad.
USAID-funded KP Revenue Mobilisation Activity technically assisted the KPRA in conducting the week-long training session held at a hotel Islamabad in which 12 officers of KPRA Collectorate participated, according to a press release issued on Sunday.
The aim of the workshop was to build the capacity of KPRA staff in revenue forecasting for different sectors using data analysis for making informed decisions including target setting and changing tax rates.
“Sale tax collection is a complex task. We need to build the capacity of our provincial revenue authorities to improve their projections,” said Prof Dr Zahid Asghar from the School of Economics, Quaid-e-Azam University, who was the main trainer at the workshop.
He added that they worked on how to improve their projections and
Former director general KPRA Farida Amjad was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and she appreciated the interests shown by the KPRA officers in the training. She lauded the KPRA’s management for becoming the first authority to train its staff in R Studio for revenue forecasting.
Director General KPRA Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem in the closing ceremony thanked USAID-KPRM for providing staff capacity building and organisational development support to KPRA.
He said that forecasting was done on a daily basis in business and in government they need to have forecasting based on scientific evidence.
