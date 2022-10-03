2,388 FIRs registered over violation of anti-dengue SOPs

Rawalpindi: The Rawal­pindi administration had registered around 2,388 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 till date in various areas of the district, while the total tally of confirmed cases reached 2,360, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Sunday.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 572 premises, issued Challans to 7,228, notices to 9,742 and a fine of Rs5,883,416 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs.

Dr Sajjad informed that around 2,360 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 3,143 in 2019, 11 in 2020, and 201 in 2021 during the period. Presently, 265 patients having positive symptoms were admitted to the

city’s allied hospitals, including 113 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital,82 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 70 to the Holy Family Hospital.