LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was affecting upper areas. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 36.2°C and minimum was 23.8°C.
LAHORE:PMLN central-vice president Hamza Shehbaz has condemned Imran Khan for allegedly deceiving the nation on...
LAHORE:Tariq Latif, a Grade 19 officer of Pakistan Railways has resigned due to suspension on the recommendation of...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has raided a food factory on Sheikhupura Road and stopped its production over multiple...
LAHORE:A 32-year-old man was tortured to death by unidentified persons in the limits of Ichhara police on Sunday.The...
LAHORE:Adviser to CM on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema has said in a statement that the PDM has forgotten the flood...
LAHORE:On the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan, Punjab Benevolent Fund Board has released pending...
Comments