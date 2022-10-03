LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was affecting upper areas. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 36.2°C and minimum was 23.8°C.