Brooklyn Beckham plunges Victoria, David Beckham into marital woes: ‘They’re exhausted as it seeps into marriage

Victoria and David Beckham have come face to face with troubles that are threatening to over take their marriage and the reason is their son who seems to be helping this descent.

The allegation against Brooklyn comes via a US-based outlet who believes David and Victoria’s stress levels are understandably at an “all-time high” and “with any intense family drama, those involved take it out on those they love the most.”

At the moment, “they’re exhausted, emotional and hurting, and it’s starting to seep into every part of their marriage.” Per the insider “this situation has tested their bond in ways they never expected. But Victoria is very much the CEO of Brand Beckham and David has no desire to try and take charge or dominate her – he will be leaving this crisis to Victoria to sort out as a mastermind of PR.”

To mitigate this strain the family seems to have turned to their nearest and dearest, which includes Tana and Gordon Ramsey and both the celebrity chef and his wife are reportedly “in total disbelief of what they were reading.”

“They see Brooklyn’s behaviour as another level of hurt” and Gordon in particular feels like this is not “the beautifully mannered young man” he knew, they don’t recognise him.”

However, what the source doubled down on was that “while it’s been a challenging time, David and Victoria are adamant that this won’t break them. Whatever the outcome with Brooklyn, who they will always love, they will do whatever it takes to protect their other three children and remain united as a unit.”