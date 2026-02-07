'Sugar' season 2: Colin Farrell explains what lies ahead after THAT plot twist

Colin Farrell teases 'Sugar' season 2 after THAT plot twist

Colin Farrell is ready to return as John Sugar in the second season of Apple TV’s Sugar.

In the show, Farrell plays private detective John Sugar investigates the disappearance of the granddaughter of Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel, Olivia. Spoiler alert! The first season contained the twist that Sugar is an alien.

During Apple TV’s inaugural press day at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger, the actor talked about what season 2 of the show will entail after the big reveal.

He said, "Sugar gets involved in violence. That’s one of the things that he questions about himself, particularly. The questioning is pretty heavy this season, but evermore, he just believes in the fundamental decency of human beings. I don’t know that I share that belief all the time. I touch it sometimes, but to play a character that even if he’s shaky in that belief, that belief is always there, even if he questions his own goodness, his belief in the potential decency of humanity is always really front and center. And that’s a lovely, lovely character without, I hope, him being vanilla and just going around high-fiving everyone he knows. He knows life is tough, but he believes in the decency of human beings, and that’s OK."

He explained that the drama element is strong in the show and can stand alone without the alien aspect of it.

"It was more to protect ourselves and also to test ourselves within the realm of the human drama of the show by believing that the show should be able to stand alone without any of the other worldly aspects to it," the Banshees of Inisherin actor noted.

"Sugar, really, he’s just a device. He’s a being from a distant land who comes to experience what it is to be a human being. Through that we get to explore what it is to be a human being, all the rage, all the anger, all the stuff that we see that doesn’t work and that is horrifying. But sugar, for my money — and this is one of the things I love most about the show — he is always angling towards optimism and angling towards the beauty that he sees in human beings," the Penguin star explained.

Sugar season 2 starring Colin Farrell will drop on Apple TV on June 19.