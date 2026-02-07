Paris Hilton reveals what keeps her going in crazy schedule

Paris Hilton admits her little ones keep her going amid busy schedules.

While promoting her upcoming documentary Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, the reality TV star told People Magazine that parenting her babies keeps her going amid busy life.

Hilton, the mother of son Phoenix, 3, and daughter London, 2, told the outlet, "It's been a lot. It's been nonstop."

"I've been all over and I just love what I do," she added of promoting her documentary.

Hilton went on to add, "I feel really blessed that I get to do so many things I love. And my babies give me energy, so just being with them and cuddling with them."

"It just makes me feel like I'm so lucky and just so energized," she noted.

Paris Hilton, who shares her two kids with husband Carter Reum, has often discussed motherhood in interviews. In her new documentary, she shared how motherhood transformed her life, saying, "Being a mom, it’s the most beautiful thing I have ever experienced."

"[It’s] the kind of love that’s so deep, it changes you forever. When I look at my baby’s faces, I see everything I was ever meant to be. London and Phoenix are my whole heart, my ‘cutesie crew,'" Hilton added.

She confessed that every little moment with her children feels like "pure magic."

"They’ve given my life a new kind of sparkle — one that’s deeper, softer and so full of love it takes my breath away," Hilton said.