50 Cent Super Bowl ad goes viral
50 Cent refers to to his feuds with fellow artists in a DoorDesh Super Bowl ad
A Super Bowl commercial featuring 50 Cent has gone viral as it shows the rapper delivering subliminal references to his beefs with fellow artists.
Thousands took to social media to decode the ad which has racked up millions of views on X and other platforms.
The DoorDesh ad shows 50 digging out items from a bag filled with nods to his feuds.
ABC book likely references Floyd Mayweather's literacy from 2014 challenge, while cheese puffs seemed to target "Puff" Daddy (Diddy).
The combs reference trolls Sean Combs' last name, and the clock referenced his long-running beef with Ja Rule.
In recent social media posts , 50 Cent, who last year made a documentary about Diddy, is now taking digs at Jay-Z after the rapper's name appeared in Epstein files.
