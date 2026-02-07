Dolly Parton created one of her iconic tracks with acrylic nails?

Dolly Parton spilled some of the exciting secrets about her iconic song 9 to 5.

Parton made her Hollywood debut in the 1980 comedy 9 to 5 and its theme song went viral, becoming one of the most recognizable tunes in the movie history.

As reported by Radar Online, Parton revealed that she wrote the song during filming by tapping her long acrylic nails together to mimic the sound of a typewriter.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the country music icon agreed to star in the film only if she was to write the theme song.

She said, "You gotta have falsies to do this, and the nails have to be artificial as well."

In the film Dolly Parton starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The trio played three secretaries who kidnaped their obnoxious criminal boss.

Furthermore, Fonda developed the concept for 9 to 5 on "a very old friend of mine who had started an organization in Boston called Nine to Five, which was an association of women office workers."

"I heard them talking about their work, and they had some great stories. And I've always been attracted to those 1940s films with three female stars," she revealed further as quoted by the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that the track went on to win two Grammy Awards and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.