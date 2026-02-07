Sarah Ferguson joins Andrew in ‘forcing’ their daughters hand: ‘She can lose everything’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are pushing their oldest daughter Princess Beatrice into a sticky situation, one that risks imploding everything she’s worked for professionally, as well as her bond with the Royal Family.

The whole thing has been pointed out by royal commentator Helena Chard, and she sat with Fox News Digital while delivering this verdict.

In her eyes, while Fergie has previously issued an apologiy about the connection she maintained with a convicted child sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein in her statements to The Guardian for example, she feels “Sarah may feel completely humiliated, and sorry for her contact with the disgraced financier Epstein for numerous reasons. However, the majority public are more than disappointed, they are appalled and surprised by her alleged disreputable behavior.”

Because “if the emails are to be believed, Sarah was regularly in contact with Epstein.” In light of that “it is disappointing to think she allegedly introduced her girls into her Epstein friendship,” she said before admitting “it almost indicates she felt that she was doing no wrong.”

For those unversed with all that was said in Fergie’s account. She said, “like many people, she was taken in by [Epstein’s] lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with pedophilia.”

“She does not resile from anything she said then. This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats.” (sic)

Royal commentator Meredith Constant on the other hand offered a bit of a different take and utilized Princess Beatrice’s status as a patron of The Anti-Slavery Collective in her turn with the outlet.

What is pertinent to mention regarding this charity is that it focuses on modern slavery, including sex trafficking,” so “being seen publicly or written about with her father would hurt her work and possibly her status as patron of the group,” Ms Constant admitted.

Furthermore, even on a more personal front “unlike her sister, we have seen Princess Beatrice with her father, and she invited him to her daughter's baptism late last year. It will be interesting to see how much longer she can straddle the line between supporting her father and staying within the royal fold,” she added before signing off.