‘Revolting’ Sarah Ferguson crosses one line that’s sealed her fate as well as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have found themselves facing an unwinnable beast, that too because of the second installment of the Jeffrey Epstein documents that have revealed much more regarding the extent of Fergie’s bond with the known financier than she had originally led on.

Much of the allegations previously launched were even confirmed, for example her financial woes, the mountain of debt she had been under as well as the kind of relationship she had with the child sex offender given how often her own daughters, 17 and younger at the time were mentioned.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich is the expert that made note of all of it in her most recent chat with the US-based outlet.

According to her findings, “this new revelation most certainly seals the end of any likelihood of any royal acceptance of either Sarah or Andrew.”

Because in their attempts at publically avoiding questions about associations while saying things like ‘supreme friend’ to the financier they have proved they are “totally unfit for any royal proximity.” Plus “ow Sarah can’t ever claim she was naïve, detached or unaware of reputational risk, it totally sinks her,” she added too, given Fergie’s penchant for rebrands, much like the ones she did when she was papped alongside a romantic lover having her toes sucked on vacation, while still married to the then-Duke of York.

But in terms of the emails in particular “what is really revolting about this new crude email revelation is how shockingly intimate Sarah’s familiarity with Epstein is. It’s further concrete evidence that she was close enough to Epstein to share such lurid details regarding her own underage daughter in such a flippant, even jocular manner.”

For those unversed with the comment made, she had told the financier her trip to NYC was not confirmed because she was “just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”

In Ms Forwich’s eyes, “no one with good taste, morals or judgment would ever have engaged with Epstein. This is definitely an entire arena that those with high standards wouldn’t ever touch, such as Prince William and Princess Catherine.”

Before concluding she also said, “Sarah was in debt due to her prolific spending, being greedy and, with dreadfully poor judgment, she turned to Epstein's wealth for bailouts… as documented in her desperate pleas for more money despite his 2008 conviction. To have planned lunches with her daughters with such a man after he was jailed for sex crimes is beyond ghastly.”