Lewis Capaldi sends Taylor Swift sweet message after 'Opalite' video role

Lewis Capaldi breaks silence over 'Opalite' video role

Lewis Capaldi is thanking Taylor Swift for casting him in her star-studded Opalite music video as a photographer.

Capaldi, 29, who’s himself a celebrated singer, took to Instagram on Saturday, Lewis shared a slew of photos from the video captioned: "Thank you for having me @taylorswift."

The Someone You Loved hitmaker appeared in the video alongside Domhnall Gleeson, Cillian Murphy, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Greta Lee, all of whom were Taylor’s fellow guests on an episode of The Graham Norton Show last year. The host also made a cameo appearance in the song.

The pop star sent fans wild when she released the video on Friday when she released the star studded video.

In the caption, she explained how she got the idea after Domhnall said he wanted to be in one of her videos.

"When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light-hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos," she wrote on Friday.

"He's Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an idea," she added.

"I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on the Graham Norton show that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too," the Karma hitmaker continued. "Like a school group project but for adults and it isn't mandatory."

"I had more fun than I ever imagined," Taylor Swift added. "Made new friends, metaphors, and fashion choices. It was an absolute thrill to create this story and these characters."