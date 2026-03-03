Kaley Cuoco reveals how she felt on the set of 'Charmed'

Kaley Cuoco recently reminisced about joining the cast of Charmed, especially her first encounter with Rose McGowan.

Joining Dax Shepard and Monica Padman for the February 9 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the notable American actress reflected on her journey on the American fantasy drama television series created by Constance M. Burge.

The hosts asked Cuoco to explain the introduction to the final and eighth season of Charmed, asking if she would call the period “dicey.”

Replying to them, she began, “Girl, You know when you do so many things, and you just forget about terrible moments?”

Cuoco shared, “Imagine this: I’ve never met anyone…new photos with the cast... I’m the new girl.”

“You’ve got Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan, and Holly Marie Combs. I’ve never met them. Think about that. I’m joining their family photo, and I’m 21,” The Big Bang Theory star quipped.

Cuoco felt “the hottest I’ve ever been, by the way. I’m thinking I’m the coolest thing ever” because she just completed finishing the ABC sitcom 8 Simple Rules when she became part of the Charmed family.

McGowan depicted Paige Matthews on Charmed from 2001 till the show came to an end in 2006. She joined the show, replacing Shannen Doherty, who played Prue Halliwell before her exit in season 3.

It is pertinent to mention that Cuoco played the role of Billi Jenkins in Charmed.