Bruce Campbell makes heartbreaking statement as he releases details of cancer diagnosis

“Evil Dead” star Bruce Campbell said he is undergoing treatment for cancer, without revealing what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.

Taking to X on Monday he said that it is “treatable,” if not curable, adding that work will have to take a back seat while he’s being treated.

The 67-year-old actor said in his statement “Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that – I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock – it was to me too.

More than two million people viewed his X post within hours after it was shared, with hundreds of people sending prayers in replies.

The actor further said his statement “The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail. I’m posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change – appearances and cons and work in general need to take back seat to treatment. My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie ‘Ernie & Emma’ this fall.

“There are several cons this year summer that I have to cancel. Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand. That’s about it. I’m not trying enlist sympathy – or advice – I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will). Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!,” Campbell wrote, signing off with “Much love.”

The actor shared the statement three days after posting an article about his upcoming movie “Ernie & Emma," a road-trip comedy about a widowed pear salesman’s journey to scatter his wife’s ashes.

The movie was produced by Campbell and his wife, Ida Gearon, who convinced him to make a movie close to home, he said.

The article is titled, "I think about dying’: Horror movie icon grows up in new made-in-Oregon film."

He first played Ash Williams in Sam Raimi’s “The Evil Dead” in 1981, then returned for “Evil Dead II.” Campbell serves as executive producer on the upcoming “Evil Dead Burn,” due in theaters in June.

Bruce Campbell has two children, Rebecca and Andy, from his first marriage to Christine Deveau.



