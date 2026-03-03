'Emmerdale' actor Eric Allan breathes his last after incredible 48 year career

Eric Allan, best known for his roles in The Archers and Emmerdale, has passed away. He was 85.

The legendary actor had a 48-year acting career in the entertainment industry. He portrayed farm worker Bert Fry in the BBC Radio 4 drama, The Archers, between 1997 and 2021.

Talking about his role in 2021, Eric said that "he's the character the production team tends to turn to if the storylines are getting too depressing and a bit of light relief is called for."

Previously, Eric played Frank Blakey in the early days of ITV's Emmerdale. He quit the series in January 1974.

Born on March 8, 1940, the actor leaves behind his wife, Susan, and their son and daughter.

For those unversed, Eric grew up in Yorkshire and Wolverhampton, but his family relocated to Canada when he was just 15 years old.

The versatile star returned to the UK at the age of 18 to study at RADA. He began his acting career in Leicester and Nottingham, then spent several years with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He collaborated with director Mike Leigh and played the lead in his debut feature film, Bleak Moments.

Throughout his decades-long career, Eric appeared in several TV series, including The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, Coronation Street and The New Avengers.