Katie Price in 'danger' after Lee Andrews marriage?

Katie Price is reportedly in danger following her marriage to Dubai-based businessman Lee Andrews.

The businessman's ex-fiancée Alana Percival publicly made some shocking revelations, voicing fears for Price's wellbeing.

According to Closer Magazine, Percival recalled her time with Andrews, saying, "At first, I felt so safe. I’d been single for four years, and was very independent. I’ve never loved anyone, apart from my partner who died by suicide, and I thought, “This is what it’s supposed to be like.” I felt like a princess. But he mirrored me – it was so scary and calculated."

"I think Lee chooses people who’ve been through a lot, because we have certain vulnerabilities. He used to tell me to go and join my partner “in the grave where you belong”, which is disgusting. I’ve been a victim of narcissism," she added.

Percival revealed further, "I’d said to my mum last summer, “If I haven’t contacted you in a couple of days, it’ll be because Lee’s killed me.” Imagine what she was thinking! I could see Lee’s obsessive behaviour was becoming too much. I was trying to get out, but he would win me back over."

Katie Price and Lee Andrews reportedly tied the knot just days after meeting in January. The couple also revealed their plans to have a baby recently, although the photo with pregnancy test turned out to be fake.

Following Price and Andrews' relationship, Percival urged her to "run for the hills," but the former model called her "irrelevant little toll."

However, Percival notes, "The pregnancy rumour upset me. Lee always spoke about “putting a child in me”, but I’ve never fallen pregnant – I don’t have regular periods or seem to be able to have children very easily."

"Their whole relationship seems to be baiting me. The matching “11:11” tattoos on their hands – we were meant to get “in this life” and “and the next” on ours. He was even wearing my baseball cap in a post which slandered me," she added of Price and Andrews marriage.

She also revealed that "he’d done the same thing, copy- paste, 16 weeks before with me? The same cake, rose petals, the same photos in exactly the same place. Even the Cartier ring he’s wearing is the one I had picked for our wedding."

"She’s being manipulated. Lee never wanted to see me happy, he thrived on keeping me in his pocket. People might think I’m bitter, but I’ve never been so happy to have someone out of my life," Alana Percival claimed.