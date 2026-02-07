Inside Dylan Efron's first 'awful' date with girlfriend Courtney King

Dylan Efron revealed what his girlfriend, Courtney King, thinks of their first date.

The 34-year-old American TV personality appeared on the February 4 episode of the Teen Beat podcast, where he opened up about his relationship with King.

Efron told host Danielle Fisher that he has been dating King for ten years. “It happened super organically, but I remember, like, we both remember locking eyes in the math hall. That was like the first time we saw each other.”

The Great Global Clean Up star went on to share that his now-girlfriend already knew who he was, while that hallway moment was the starting point of their relationship.

“She says she knew who I was and, like, I was the older kid. So she always knew who I was, but that was the first time that we locked eyes and were like, ‘hey,’” Efron remembered.

He then went on to King on Myspace and asked him for a tennis date, but it did not go well.

“We played tennis, and she didn't know me. I'm pretty quirky, again, once you get to know me,” Efron recalled, sharing that he left in the middle of a game to get a drink and forgot ask King if she wanted one.

“I was like, 'Oh, I'm thirsty. I'm gonna go with Jamba Juice.' And then I left,’” he laughingly quipped, adding, “She was like, 'Oh, that went awful.’”

“But, like, I thought the date went great. So I had no idea,” Efron said.