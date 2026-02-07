Denzel Washington surprises LeBron James

Almost five millions people have seen a video of Denzel Washington meeting LeBron James before the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Philadelphia 76ers.

The video shows the Hollywood star leaving his seat and crossing the court to hug the NBA's all-time leading scorer .

The player's reaction shows he was caught off guard and didn't see the American Gangster star walking towards him.

"Denzel Washington is probably the only person allowed to do this to LeBron James," read caption of the video which has received 4.8 million views on X.

Commenting on the video a user wrote in replies, "Denzel walked over there like he was about to give LeBron a side mission in a movie. The respect is deep."

A second said, "If you ask me it should be reversed, LeBron walking up to him."

Interpreting the moment, a user wrote, "Denzel Washington strolling across the court like it's his living room to hug LeBron mid-warmups is peak "respect recognizes respect" energy. Security didn't flinch. Only two people walk up to Bron like that: Denzel and maybe Obama. Legends only. Aura check passed with flying colors."







