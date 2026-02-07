'The Housemaid' lifts company's profits: Here's how

Lionsgate posts hike in revenues thanks to 'The Housemaid'

The Housemaid, an erotic psychological thriller, has become a box-office hit. In turn, the Sydney Sweeney-starrer lifts the studio behind the film, Lionsgate, in revenue.



In addition, Now You See Me: Now You Don't — another mid-budget hit — also raises the network's revenues.

As a result, Lionsgate's motion picture division posted a 35% profit hike to $421.2 million. Overall, the company reported a 15.3% jump in quarterly revenue, raising the figure to $724.3 million.

Amid the rosy picture, the firm's losses also widened due to marketing campaigns, reaching $46.2 million, up from $21.9 million.

Jon Feltheimer, the CEO of Lionsgate, issued a statement following the quarterly report.

“We like our place in the media ecosystem and the trajectory of our businesses. Our film and television pipelines are strong."

"Our library continues to grow, and we’re replenishing it with valuable new franchises and brand-defining television series."

"We’re a leading global content company at a time when content is king, critical to AI, essential to our partners, and the subject of every conversation around M&A and industry consolidation," he notes.

In other news, Amanda Seyfried, who is starring as Nina Winchester in The Housemaid, has a message to fans: Watch the movie first then read the novel.

Her reference is to Freida McFadden's book, from which the film is adapted. “Do not read it until you’ve seen the movie. Then it will ruin the twists for you," she told Us Weekly.

The Housemaid is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.