Lady Victoria Hervey: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-girlfriend proud of being on Epstein files

Lady Victoria Hervey, a former girlfriend of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has taken the internet by storm with her remarks about Epstein files.

Speaking to LBC host Tom Swarbrick on Friday, she said not being named in the Epstein files is an “insult”.

The woman who dated King Charles III's brother 1999, said not being named in the files relating to the convicted paedophile, would “just mean you are a loser”.

Answering a question, she said “He [Epstein] knew everybody that was very powerful. “So, if you were on the scene and you were powerful, like, to be honest, if you are not in those files, it would be an insult. It would just mean you are a loser.”

Even the host Swarbrick was taken aback by the answer he got. “That’s an astonishing attitude. I find that jaw-dropping,” he said.

Her remarks sparked angry reactions on social media, with one user saying, "This might be the craziest way Ive seen someone try to "defend" their name being in the files."

Another said, "We’ve already reached the point where the elites and media are starting to frame being in the Epstein files is a good thing."

The interview comes days after the US Justice Department's released of millions of internal documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, exposing the late sex offender and financier's ties to European figures in business, academia, government and royalty.

Epstein, who died of suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, exploited his wealth and connections to cultivate relationships with prominent figures around the world over decades.

Many connections continued even after his conviction in 2008 on prostitution charges involving an underage girl.