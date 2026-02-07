AI rivalry heats up as Anthropic targets OpenAI in Super Bowl ad

The competition between major artificial intelligence companies has transformed into a public battle between their efforts to gain market share and their attempts to establish user confidence. The Super Bowl advertising campaign launched by Anthropic targets OpenAI as its main competitor and uses its advertisements to show how AI chatbots should not function.

The fast-developing AI market now sees its first major battle between its most important business competitors through this development. The 30-second commercial, aired on NBC during the NFL championship game, features a scene in which a chatbot-like character interrupts fitness advice with an unsolicited product promotion. The ad ends with the line, “Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude,” referring to Anthropic’s chatbot.

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman pushed back against that portrayal, referring to the ad as deceptive on social media platform X. In a separate interview, Altman said OpenAI respects its users and wouldn't introduce chaotic ad practices that could erode confidence in the company's products.

OpenAI said it's testing ads for free versions of ChatGPT but has yet to offer further details on either how or when. The company is also using the Super Bowl to promote Codex, its software coding product.

The Super Bowl campaign marks the first time Anthropic's chatbot, Claude, has placed an ad, emphasising the growing rivalry between AI companies as they attempt to create new sources of money and gain exposure for their products.

According to NBCUniversal, with 120 million viewers estimated to have watched the Super Bowl, commercials can cost as much as $8 million for a 30-second ad.