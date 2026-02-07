Kate Middleton, Prince William share message ahead of major clash

Kate Middleton was appointed as the official Royal Patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have released a joint statement ahead of a major clash in Six Nations Championship.

The future king and queen took to their social media handle and shared the message ahead of the rugby match between Wales and England for the Men’s Six Nations Championship in their roles as Patrons of the unions.

The Prince and Princess of Wales said, “Wishing the best of luck to Wales and England Rugby as they go head-to-head at Twickenham today in the Men’s Six Nations Championship.”

They also expressed hope, “As patrons of both unions respectively… May the best team win! W & C”

William has served as the Royal Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016, succeeding his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales was appointed as the official Royal Patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League in 2022.

Kate took over the roles from Prince Harry, becoming the patron for both the men’s and women’s England teams.

Commenting on Kate and William’s post on X, formerly Twitter handle, one fan says “Brilliant contest in store at Twickenham two proud rugby nations and a proper Six Nations clash.

“Whatever the result, here’s to passion, respect, and a great spectacle for the fans. May the best team win!”

Another said, “Good luck to them!!.”