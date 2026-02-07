Cillian Murphy's hit romantic drama exits Prime Video: Here's why

Amazon Prime Video removes Cillian Murphy's 'The Edge of Love'

Cillian Murphy, a star known for his acting range, featured in the romantic drama The Edge of Love, released in 2008.



But the film was removed by Amazon Prime Video, according to Digital Spy. The reason is not mentioned, but it's expected that the license rights may have run out.

Back to the romantic drama, the film's synopsis reads, "Set against the backdrop of World War II London, The Edge of Love (2008) follows the turbulent, intertwined lives of two women—Vera Phillips, the first love of Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, and Caitlin, Dylan’s wife—who form a close bond while navigating a dangerous love quadrilateral with a soldier, William Killick."

In addition to Murphy, The Edge of Love starred Matthew Rhys, Keira Knightley, and Sienna Miller.

Critics, however, gave the movie mixed reviews. The Australian described it as "intense and strangely beautiful," and The Hollywood Reporter also called it "deeply involving."

In contrast, a review in the San Francisco Chronicle at the time read, "The Edge of Love holds a lot of promise in its first hour and never completely falls apart, but it's ultimately not the movie it might have been."

Despite mixed reviews, Knightley threw her weight behind The Edge of Love, describing it as a "really beautiful story".

"You very rarely see films that really study friendship and rivalry and the complexities of a group of friends and how they can implode and how they manipulate each other," she said in 2008.

"I thought it was completely fascinating. The fact that it was based on a true event and that Dylan Thomas happened to be one of the friends, I thought that was very exciting," Knightley concluded.