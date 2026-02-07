'Bridgerton' author reveals if actors will be recast in future seasons

'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn on whether actors will be recast in future seasons

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn is addressing the speculation that some actors in the show may be recast in the future seasons.

"I don’t necessarily know how they’re gonna spin it or write it or what they’re going to keep and change," Quinn told Us Weekly.

She noted that the upcoming seasons will be about Francesca and Eloise, but the order hasn’t been decided yet.

In Quinn’s book To Sir Phillip, With Love, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) falls in love with Phillip (Chris Fulton), who appeared in seasons 1 and 2.

"I love her story," said Quinn. "He’s got two kids who she has got to wrangle, which is awesome. The fact that Eloise is going to have an instant family is awesome. His twins are pretty ruthless to her so I hope they keep stuff like that in."

Regarding Fulton reprising the role or being recast, she said she doesn’t know what will be done.

Other cast members fans fear will be recast are the youngest Bridgerton siblings Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) and Gregory (Will Tilston). But the author thinks the duo will be the right age when their seasons will be filmed.

"It’s funny because they were, like, 12 and 13 when they started. If you asked me that back then [about the same actors playing them as adults], I’d be like, ‘I don’t know.’ But when I saw them again at the premiere, they were both drinking wine," Quinn shared.

"They’re both 18 now and Will was there with his girlfriend," she added.

"It takes a few years to film, so by the time we get to Hyacinth and Gregory, the actors are going to be well into their 20s," she added.

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 is streaming on Netflix and part 2 will drop on February 26.