Henry Czerny on Steve Martin created humor on 'Pink Panther' set

Henry Czerny reveals how Steve Martin brought levity to 'Pink Panther' set

Henry Czerny is recalling the charming experience of filming the Pink Panther.

Henry, who played villain Yuri the Trainer in the Shawn Levy-directed movie, recalled the best things about the film ahead of the film’s 20th anniversary.

The Mission: Impossible star praised lead actor Steve Martin’s musical humor to the set with his banjo.

“Steve was wonderful. There were times between takes while they were setting up, and Steve would pull out his banjo and play to himself and others who cared to listen,” the actor told People.

He said that the Only Murders in the Building star’s musical levity was much needed “in the midst of trying to cobble together a comedy that had a great history behind it.”

“The original Pink Panthers were something tender to play with because they are so great, and one wanted to live up to that," the actor noted.

"In the midst of all of us trying to make sure that whatever we were coming up with was profoundly entertaining, every once in a while, you would hear this banjo, this seemingly relaxed leader of the acting troupe, playing his banjo in the corner. It was a lovely juxtaposition. It was a lovely addition to the day," he added.

The Pink Panther was released in 2006 and also starred Kevin Kline, Emily Mortimer, and Jean Reno.