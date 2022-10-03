 
Monday October 03, 2022
26 pilgrims die in India

By AFP
October 03, 2022

Lucknow, India: A tractor pulling a trolley packed with religious pilgrims in India overturned and plunged into a pond, killing 26 and seriously injuring 16, officials said on Sunday. The trailer was carrying around 50 people, mostly women and children, when the incident happened in Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, senior local official Sudheer Kumar said.

