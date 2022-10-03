Never-ending bloodshed

September 30, 2022 will be remembered as a tragic day in the annals of Afghan history. On this day extremists targeted an educational institute in a Hazara Shia neighbourhood of Kabul, killing 19 people. Recently, the Taliban government celebrated the anniversary of their triumphant return to power, but the issue of anti-Shia terrorist attacks is yet to be addressed.
Though the Taliban government has claimed that they have fulfilled all requirements needed to be recognized by the international community, the efforts to eradicate anti-Shia and anti-Hazara violence have clearly not been satisfactory. The Taliban government has to do more to ensure the security of ethnic and religious minorities if it wants to secure global recognition.
Mohsin Mumtaz
Chiniot
