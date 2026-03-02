Nvidia to invest $4 billion in Lumentum, Coherent to bolster AI processors
Nvidia will invest $2 billion each in Lumentum and Coherent to secure key photonics components critical for faster AI data center performance
The world's leading chip-making giant Nvidia is planning to invest in another telecommunication company to boost business.
Nvidia announced that it will invest $2 billion each in photonic product makers Lumentum Holdings and Coherent as it looks to bolster its data center chips with technology that can better cater to the growing need for faster AI processors.
Shares of Lumentum and Coherent were up over 7% in premarket trading after the announcement on Monday.
At its most recent earnings conference, Nvidia executives said the company would use its large cash reserve to invest in the AI ecosystem and help boost the output of models.
Light-based and photonics technology has emerged as a popular choice for chipmakers looking to increase the speed of their chips in an effort to cater to higher inference requirements.
The tie-ups include multibillion-dollar purchase commitments from Nvidia and future capacity and access rights to advanced laser and optical networking products from both Lumentum and Coherent.
The investments will help the companies support research and development, capacity, and operations as they build out U.S. manufacturing capabilities.
-
Meta strikes multi-billion-dollar AI chip deal with Google: Will the new collaboration pay off?
-
New Microsoft scam turns security feature against users
-
Nvidia teams up with telecom firms for AI driven 6G
-
2026’s most visited websites revealed: ChatGPT overtakes major platforms
-
Scientists built world's first computer that learns like human brain
-
OpenAI defies industry pressure, secures guardrails under new US defense department pact
-
Claude overtakes ChatGPT on Apple App Store after Pentagon dispute
-
AI feud deepens as Musk targets OpenAI over Safety concerns