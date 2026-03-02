'Bridgerton' showrunner on Daphne, Anthony, Kate and Duke's return in future seasons

'Bridgerton' showrunner says Phoebe Dynevor, Rege Jean Page likely to return

Bridgerton season 1 stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page will return to the show sometime in the future, if it’s up to showrunner Jess Brownell.

While Page’s Duke of Hastings hasn’t returned to the show at all, Phoebe’s Daphne made a brief appearance in season 2 to help older brother Anthony in his pursuit of Kate (Simone Ashley). She too didn’t reprise her role in seasons 3 and 4.

Brownell told People she "would love to one day have all of the leads come back."

"I think it would be really meaningful, especially when I think forward to Hyacinth and Gregory's story. Daphne and Anthony, and their partners, are such paternal/maternal figures for those younger kids," she continued.

"So I would be very interested in trying to get some of those previous leads back for the later run of the show," she added.

"I haven't spoken to Regé about that. The conversations haven't happened, but the ideas are there," Brownell added.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone have been reprising their characters in season 3 and 4 for brief appearances. The couple appeared in part 2 of the season. Brownell thinks that was for the best to give Benedict’s story more weight.

"For Benedict in particular, it was important for Anthony to be elsewhere in part 1," she said, adding that "Benedict [had] a moment to struggle with the weight of being the second son who's filling in for the viscount."

"Benedict's sense of responsibility, or lack thereof, is a bit of a runner that we're following with Benedict's journey," Brownell said. "For Anthony to be in India — or later in Aubrey Hall — it allows Benedict the chance to rise or to fail."

"With that being said, it also felt incredibly important to bring Anthony back," she added. "Because the relationship with Benedict is so key between the first and the second [parts]."