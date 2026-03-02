Royal stuck in Middle East amid war

The father of Spain's King Felipe VI is reportedly stuck in Abu Dhabi due to the closure of the region's airspace, said a report on Monday.

The former King of Spain moved to Abu Dhabi in 2020 and has been living in a hotel in the city during the escalating conflict due to renovations at his home, according to the report.

HOLA reported that the exiled King of Spain is "calm and safe", but noted that "anything can happen".

They stated that the former monarch "cannot leave" the area due to the airspace being closed.

The conflict erupted on February 28 after the US and Israel launched co-ordinated strikes on Iran, with Tehran responding by hitting several countries across the Middle East.

Spain's King Felipe with his father

GB News reported that one missile struck just 10km from the five-star St Regis hotel in Amman, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed during their Jordan visit just one day before.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent their nights in the same suite the Prince and Princess of Wales used for their tour of Jordan.

Former King Juan Carlos reigned from 1975 until his abdication on June 19, 2014, when he transferred the throne to his son.

The former monarch currently lives in self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirate.

In 2020, Spain's King Felipe VI renounced the inheritance of his scandal-hit father Juan Carlos.

In a statement issued at the time, the palace said that Juan Carlos would also stop receiving an annual grant of $217,100.

The decision came after the former king was criticised for his lavish lifestyle.



