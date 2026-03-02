Princess Eugenie, Beatrice's royal life in trouble after Prince William decision

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice will probably lose their coveted charitable organisations.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have been issued a strong warning regarding royal life after the York sisters were banned from Royal Ascot this year.

The Daily Express quoted royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams as saying “Beatrice and Eugenie will disappear from royal life.”

He also warned Eugenie and Beatrice will probably lose their coveted charitable organisations.

"They are unlikely to be prominent in the future and would be better off quiet.”

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew’s younger daughter Eugenie is a co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity whose focus includes victims of trafficking.

The York sisters are also involved with the Outward Bound charity and the Salvation Army.

The warning has come after Prince William banned his cousins from Royal Ascot this year amid their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew scandal surrounding Epstein.

Beatrice and Eugenie have been told they cannot join the Royal Family at Royal Ascot this year, as part of a wider move to ice the York sisters out of the royal fold.

“Prince William has reportedly ‘blindsided’ Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie by banning them from a major royal event and instructing other members of the Royal Family not to be seen with them,” the report says.

The Prince of Wales has also advised the other royals not to appear in photographs alongside his cousins Beatrice, and Eugenie “for the rest of the year”.