Kissan Ittehad accuses Rana Sana of spoiling talks

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has termed the farmers protest without any justification, local media reported on Saturday.

A deadlock between the government and protesting farmers continued as another round of talks ended without any result on Saturday.

“The farmers’ leaders were informed about the situation in a meeting,” the interior minister said. “A cabinet committee is working over the electricity bills of agricultural tubewells.

The committee will sit again on Monday and will consider the overall suggestions.”

“The government is serious about legitimate demands of farmers and has already accepted postponement of payments of tubewell bills,” he said. “A notification to this respect has already been issued and protest over the matter is unjustified.”

The minister added: “Protest is not allowed in the Red Zone by farmers, any other group or party. The law will come into motion against those marching on the Red Zone.”

The interior minister added that the Supreme Court had clearly ruled against any protest in the Red Zone.

Talking to journalists earlier, representatives of Kissan Ittehad said that the interior minister adopted a threatening attitude during the negotiations. The farmers claimed that deliberations were halted as the government refused to accept their demands.

The Kissan Ittehad has vowed to continue the protest till the fulfilment of demands, warning of marching towards the Red Zone.

Meanwhile, sources said the federal government has ordered police to remain alert amid the protest by farmers. Action would be taken against the demonstrators if they march towards D-Chowk, they added.

Sources further said that the contingents of police and Rangers posted in Blue Area were also ordered to remain alert.