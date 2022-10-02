Course for trainees of emergency medicines

Rawalpindi : Rescue-1122 organised one day training course for trainees of EmergencyMedicine Foundation Programme (EMFP) at central Rescue Station here on Saturday.

These trainees are working in department of emergency medicine, Holy Family Hospital. Emergency medi­cine foundation programme (EMFP) is one year certificate course in specialty of emergency medicine in collaboration with Royal college of emergency Medicine, UK and Rawalpindi medical university. This programme is providing an opportunity for capacity building of doctors regarding management of patients presenting in emergency department of hospitals. The training course was organised on special directions of Prof Muhammad Umar, vice chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University.