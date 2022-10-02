PU holds seminar on Rumi Day

LAHORE : Punjab University School of Communication Studies’ Department of Public Relations & Advertising organised a seminar with the theme of ‘Philosophy of Maulana Rumi and the Youth’ on the eve of ‘Rumi Day’ here on Saturday.

Former PU VC Prof Dr M Saleem Mazhar, Chairperson Department of Journalism Prof Dr Bushra Hameed ur Rehman, Chairperson Department of PR & Advertising Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, Chairperson Department of Digital Media Prof Dr Sawera Shami, Chairperson Department of Persian LCWU Prof Dr Syeda Faleha Zahra Kazmi, Associate Prof Dr Faiza Latif, faculty members and students were present. In his address, Dr Saleem Mazhar said that educational institutions were the best place for dialogue and we needed to expose our youth to great personalities like Rumi. He said that the life of Rumi taught us that connection with Allah is a permanent and spiritual condition. Dr Syeda Faleha Kazmi said that life was the name of continuous struggle and bravery without knowledge was meaningless.