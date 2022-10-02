WCLA launches unique ‘Wekh Androon Lahore’ tour

LAHORE : The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has launched its unique guided tour ‘Wekh Androon Lahore’ on Saturday. Almost 150 tourists from Lahore and other cities of the country attended the guided tour on the first day.

This guided tour started from Delhi Gate and culminated at Chowk Purani Kotwali. In this guided tour, the tourists saw 14 different locations on the Shahi Guzar gah with trained tourist guides.

The tourists visited Shahi Hamaam, Sabeel Wali Gali, Akbari Mandi, Tang Bazaar, Gali Surjan Singh, Haveli Mian Sultan, Chitta Gate, Dina Nath Well, Pakistan Cloth Market, Azam Cloth Market, Wazir Khan Masjid, Chowk Wazir Khan, Craft Bazaar and Craft Ghar.

This unique tour took the tourists into the narrow streets of Androon Lahore, Heritage Sites and Bazaars. The tourists enjoyed several cultural performances like Dhol, Dhamal, Kotwal, Danka and Bigl performance, Harmonium and Tabla, Heer Goi and Monkey show during their trip. Tourists also get to taste the local food like Lassi, Haleem, Murabba, Naan Khatai and much more.

Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari said, “This is a unique designed guided tour of old Lahore. Our trained tourist guides will show around the places, which have been hidden from the public and not easy to explore. The tourists get to enjoy the true life of ‘Androon Lahore’, its cuisines and culture. It is an honor that we have received a good response on the launch of this guided tour from the public,” he added.