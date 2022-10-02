48 Rescue officers attend int’l training courses

LAHORE : The Emergency Services Academy (ESA), Lahore collaborated with Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC), Pakistan to organise international courses for Rescue Officers.

In this regard, two Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE) courses have been organised at Emergency Services Academy to enhance professional skills of Rescue officers and instructors. A total of 48 officers and instructors of Rescue 1122 from Punjab have been trained to establish Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) at Union Council level to assist Emergency Service in management of emergencies and safety promotion activities.

Speaking at closing ceremony, DG Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD), Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the participants on successful completion of the courses. He said that it was great opportunity provided to Rescue Safety Officers and Instructors to refresh their professional skills to further train the community volunteers on organized emergency response as per international standard.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said that the role of any community in any emergency or disaster is highly important as they are the first responders and sufferers as well so a well disaster sensitized community can play an effective role in case of any untoward incident. He also directed RSOs/Instructors to ensure uniform standard of CADRE training while imparting this course to the CERTs. The Director General also appreciated the CADRE instructors for conducting this course and thanked the ADPC and USAID for capacity building of Emergency Service. Speaking on the occasion, Country Representative ADPC, Pakistan Brig (retd) Sajid Naeem congratulated the participants on successful completion of the course.