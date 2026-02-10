YouTube star MrBeast acquires Step: Redefining finance for Gen Zs
'I want to give millions of young people the financial foundation I never had,' MrBeast says
YouTube giant, MrBeast’s company has acquired Gen Z focused fintech app ‘Step” in a recent, scaling beyond digital landscape into banking.
Taking to X, Jimmy Donaldson alias MrBeast announced his move related to buying a financial services platform.
Talking about the true purpose of the acquisition of Step, the YouTube star said, “Nobody taught me about investing, building credit, or managing money when I was growing up.”
“I want to give millions of young people the financial foundation I never had,” the 27-year-old added.
Step has grown to over 7 million users and the finetech app backed by Evolve Bank & Trust, offers financial services, aiming to boost digital literacy among Gen Zs and help them build credit, invest, and save money.
Step founder and CEO CJ MacDonald said in a statement, “We’re excited about how this acquisition is going to amplify our platform and bring more ground-breaking products to Step customers.”
The details regarding how much this purchase costs Mr Beast, have not yet been revealed.
Being one of the most successful YouTuber, MrBeast has more than 450 million subscribers.
Previously, MrBeast teased a successful television game show on Amazon Prime Video and opened an amusement park in Saudi Arabia, called Beast Land.
