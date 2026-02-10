Sarah Ferguson plans big move to cause ‘serious damage’ to Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has finally decided to stood up for herself and expose Andrew’s secrets as Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues to grow.

The former Duchess of York is said to be considering a big move which would cause “serious damage” to her ex-husband, claimed Closer Magazine.

A source alleged that Fergie is increasingly frustrated and feels her loyalty to Andrew has cost her reputation, finances and public standing.

“For years, Sarah has looked foolish standing by him, but now it’s taken on a much darker tone, and it’s truly destroying her life; she’s essentially homeless because of him, and everyone is telling Sarah she’s only hurting herself by continuing to protect him,” the insider said.

They added that the more Ferguson looks back, the “angrier she gets” because she trusted Andrew and believed all the lies he told her.

However, she believes she has been left to “pay the price for it,” shared the source, adding that Fergie is “furiously angry with Andrew” and says “he makes her sick and she’s blaming him for destroying her life.”

And in order to clear her name, she has decided to be “honest” about what really went on behind-the-scenes and stop protecting Andrew.

“She’s now saying that she’s ready to finally do it,” the insider said, hinting at a possible tell-all memoir or interview.

“She’s been holding back out of loyalty and a fear of what Andrew might reveal. They both know enough about each other to cause serious damage, so there’s always been this tacit agreement to stay silent,” they said.

“The feeling now is the only way to save her skin is to totally come clean and tell her side of the story.”