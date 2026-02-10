'Disgraced' Andrew hit with reality of life beyond royal bubble

Former Prince Andrew is reportedly facing a reality check after he was forced out of Royal Lodge to his new five-bedroom home, Marsh Farm, as new Epstein files come to light.

The former Duke of York, who lost his royal titles and residence due to past ties to the convicted sex offender, is said to be struggling with the loss of staff and privileges.

According to The Express, TalkTV host Mark Dolan said Andrew is going to taste the reality after downsizing from the 30-room mansion.

"Andrew's going after the embarrassment of not having to collect his own shopping from the front door is gonna have to replace the toilet rolls himself in the bathroom,” he said.

“There's no staff for that anymore. This is his new life, and I think it's going to break him because he's all about his status.

"It's all about the pomp. And reportedly, he still required people to call him Your Royal Highness, even though he had lost his HRH status.

“I can't verify that, but given my royal contacts, it wouldn't be out of character because the guy is considered arrogance personified. And what's interesting is, in spite of all this scandal, where's the contrition?"

The expert further talked about Andrew still not apologizing over his antics, saying, "Where's his statement saying I'm worried for the victims?

“I'm sorry for these headlines. Where is his humility?” he continued. "These stories are breaking, and he's driving around the Windsor Estate in a Range Rover, smiling at people.

“It has been suggested that they were the last straw for Charles when he saw the photos of Andrew emerging. The guy won't learn. He's impervious to self-reflection.

“And I think that's because of essentially such supreme arrogance, such extraordinary narcissism that he can't self-reflect. And that's why he's a danger and a liability.”