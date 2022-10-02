Provision of quality healthcare facilities top priority, says CM

PESHAWAR: Terming the provision of quality healthcare facilities as an integral policy of his government, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that the provincial government had introduced reforms alongside uplift schemes in the health sector which was a major step towards the establishment of a welfare state.

“The provincial government has been taking various measures, including upgradation of basic health care facilities, providing medical equipment to health care centers and recruitment of doctors besides uplifting tertiary hospitals, in order to provide quality treatment to the people at their doorsteps,” the chief minister said in a statement.

Mahmood Khan stated that a project had been initiated to revamp the non-teaching district headquarters hospitals across the province, which upon completion, would provide quality treatment facilities to people at local level. Besides, he said, the rural health centres and basic health units were also being converted into 24/7 health facilities.

The chief minister stated that the incumbent provincial government had planned development projects in all sectors as per the requirements and expectations of the people.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 132 projects including 91 ongoing and 41 new have been included in the current provincial annual

development program regarding healthcare.

Moreover, Rs 25 billion have been earmarked for the health card plus and 10 billion rupees for the provision of free medicines including OPD medicine for the first in the history of the province, establishment of four new medical colleges in different districts during the current financial year.