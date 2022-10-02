Towards prosperity

The tense political atmosphere in the country is due to the internal quarrels between political parties. There is no clear economic policy, giving rise to inflation, unemployment and other financial problems, as all efforts are directed towards winning political battles. The price of food has doubled in the past six months; a middle-class person can no longer even afford flour and oil.

The dollar rate is increasing, fuelling an increase in inequality as the poor get poorer. The government must curb inflation and increase exports and foreign investment. This will help stabilize our currency, develop local industry and create better employment opportunities for our people.

Alvea Naeem

Karachi